‎Public Complaints Commission tackles 7000 cases in Kogi within one year

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

‎‎The Public Complaints Commission( PCC) said it has recently treated no fewer than 7000 cases in Kogi state within the last one year.

‎‎The PCC Federal Commissioner in charge of the state, Deinde Abolarin made the disclosure in Lokoja during an interactive session with residents as part of activities marking the 50th year of the Commission.

‎‎He said most of the cases concerned Pension, adding that the Commission had treated the cases to the satisfaction of complainants.

‎‎”We have so far treated no fewer than 7000 complaints in recent time and majority of the cases have to do with pension matter.

‎‎”I will urge our people in Kogi to still come forward and make their complaints known; problems shared with people are half solved. When you are cheated or you are confused over an issue, contact us, our services are free. When you lay a complaint before us, we shall investigate and prepare our report on it.”

‎‎Abolarin lauded the Kogi state government and other Federal Government agencies including security operatives for their support to the Commission.

‎‎Participants at the interactive session , in their various remarks, urged the Commission to further sensitise people about their activities .

‎‎The participants added that in as much as the Commission promptly attend to complaints, many Kogi residents were still not aware of its existence in the state.

‎‎A resident, Grace Salawu cited her complaint to the PCC over the Electricity Meter installed in her house, adding that PCC promptly attended to her and get the issue resolved on time.

‎‎She also urged the PCC to create awareness of its activities in the state to residents.