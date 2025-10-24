PTML customs generates ₦116bn in Q3 2025, hands over ₦200m fake antibiotics to NAFDAC

By Cynthia Alo

The Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated ₦116.2 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 34.3% increase from the ₦86.5 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

Comptroller Joe Anani, Customs Area Controller of the Command, disclosed this in Lagos during the Command’s third-quarter press briefing — six weeks after assuming office.

Anani revealed that between January and September 2025, the Command generated a total of ₦350.3 billion, amounting to 96.6% of the ₦362.5 billion collected for the entire year 2024.

He attributed the improved performance to enhanced operational efficiency under the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu.

“I took over a well-organised command, and on my watch, we have sustained the tempo of achievements in revenue collection, trade facilitation, prevention of smuggling, stakeholders’ engagement, and inter-agency collaboration,” Anani said.

He explained that from July to September 2025, the Command collected ₦116.24 billion, a 34.3% rise from the ₦86.58 billion collected in the same quarter of 2024.

“From January to September, this Command recorded a total collection of ₦350.35 billion. With three months left in 2025, we have already achieved 96.64% of last year’s total revenue of ₦362.52 billion,” he added.

Seizures and Enforcement

During the review period, the Command intercepted firearms, including one pistol, two magazines, and 12 rounds of live ammunition.

It also handed over two containers — one 40-foot and one 20-foot — filled with imported fake pharmaceutical products valued at over ₦200 million to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to Anani, the 40-foot container, falsely declared as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) apparatus, was found upon 100% examination to contain 6,262 cartons of antibiotics of various brands. The 20-foot container, declared as supermarket goods, was discovered to hold assorted pharmaceutical products.

“Our anti-smuggling and enforcement drives remain intact without compromise. As a Command, we are not trading national security for trade facilitation,” he stated.

He added that the handover to NAFDAC was in line with the directive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and prevent unwholesome products from entering the Nigerian market.

NAFDAC Commends Customs’ Efforts

Receiving the seized items, Dr. Olakunle Olaniran, Director of the Port Inspection Directorate, NAFDAC, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its vigilance and sustained collaboration in safeguarding public health.

“What is happening today is a celebration of success — substandard and falsified medicines have been prevented from entering public circulation, where they could have caused unimaginable harm or death. These are fast-moving medicines such as antibiotics and high blood pressure drugs. From the packaging, it’s almost impossible to distinguish them from genuine products,” he said.

Dr. Olaniran thanked the Customs leadership for its dedication to national safety and urged Nigerians to purchase medicines only from licensed pharmacies.

“When you want to buy medicines, please patronise licensed pharmacies where a pharmacist will attend to you. Don’t buy from hawkers or people selling from briefcases. Fake antibiotics can lead to death,” he warned.