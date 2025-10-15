PSN warns FG against fresh pay disparity, faults Lagos on pharmacist cadre

… Says 8,200 pharmacists left Nigeria in 5 years

By Chioma Obinna

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, has warned the Federal Government against introducing a new salary relativity clause that would give physicians undue advantage over other health professionals, describing it as immoral, unlawful and capable of deepening crisis in the health sector.

President of the Society, Pharm. Ayuba Ibrahim Tanko, gave the warning in Lagos at the pre-conference briefing of the 98th Annual National Conference of the PSN, tagged DABO 2025.

He said the proposal, which would see doctors earn up to 1.2 times more than other health workers on the same grade level, would make other health professions unattractive and worsen divisions in the sector.

Tanko said: “If this is allowed, it becomes meaningless to study any other health course apart from Medicine. The existing collective agreement with the Federal Government is clear — our wages must be parity-based, not relativity-based.”

He recalled that the salary imbalance began in 1991 under the late Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti as Health Minister, when physicians were moved ahead of their counterparts on the same grade level, a policy he said remains the root of industrial unrest in the health sector.

The PSN president raised concern over the exodus of pharmacists, revealing that more than 8,200 professionals failed to renew their licences in the last five years, many having migrated abroad.

He said pharmacists handle over 97 per cent of hospital patients and deserve new allowances covering scarce skills, extra workload and productivity.

Tanko urged the Federal Government to ensure full implementation of the approved Pharmacist Consultant Cadre in all federal and state institutions, insisting that only PSN and the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, are legally empowered to negotiate the welfare of pharmacists.

Tanko criticised the Lagos State Government for failing to implement the Pharmacist Consultant Cadre, alleging that the delay was due to pressure from physician interest groups.

He said: “We shall not beg Governor Sanwo-Olu, but we remind him that the countdown to the end of his tenure in May 2027 has begun. We encourage him to be decisively bold and be counted on the positive side of history.”

Tanko announced that the PSN will mark its 100th anniversary in March 2027, describing it as a milestone for one of Nigeria’s oldest professional bodies.

He said a committee chaired by past president Pharm. Olumide Akintayo has been set up to coordinate activities leading to the centenary celebration.

He also confirmed that the 98th Annual National Conference of the Society will hold in Kano with the theme “Pharmacy Forward: Building a Future-Ready Workforce for Performance, Collaboration and Transformation.”

Prof. Peace Chinedum Babalola, former Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, will deliver the keynote address.

Tanko assured that the Society will continue to engage government and stakeholders to promote fairness, professionalism and better healthcare outcomes for Nigerians.