PSC to probe AIG Aina as protesters storm headquarters in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it will investigate allegations of bribery and abuse of office leveled against Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Emmanuel Aina, who heads the Legal Services Department.

This follows a protest on Thursday by members of the Centre for Human Rights and Advocacy in Africa Network (CHRAAN) at the PSC Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The protesters, who carried placards, accused AIG Aina of soliciting and receiving bribes from police officers and private individuals to influence postings and promotions within the Force. They also alleged that he used his position to intimidate subordinates and interfere in internal investigations.

CHRAAN said its petition to the PSC included documented evidence of misconduct against the senior police officer.

In response, PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani said the Commission would look into the complaints and ensure justice is served.

“The Commission wishes to state that it will look into the complaints and ensure that justice is served to both parties,” Ani said. “The Commission will continue to hold the Police accountable for its actions and inactions but enjoins Nigerians to also give the Police the required support and cooperation to deliver its best.”

Ani added that the PSC has introduced a whistleblowing policy and urged Nigerians to report any cases of official corruption within the Police or the Commission’s oversight activities.