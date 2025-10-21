Provost Suspension: FCE Obudu Governing Council moves to restore order

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Obudu, Cross River State, has moved to restore order following the suspension of the institution’s Provost, Dr. Richard Utubaku.

At its 5th Regular Meeting, the Council resolved that Dr. Utubaku should proceed on a three-month suspension, effective October 14, 2025, pending the conclusion of investigations into matters referred to it.

The decision was communicated in a letter signed by the College Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Evans Iyenya, with reference number FCE/OB/REG/CT-A/Vol.II/273, titled “Letter of Suspension and General Inefficiency.”

According to the Council, the action followed a number of petitions and concerns lodged by stakeholders within the college. The Council announced that it will constitute an investigative panel to examine the issues raised and to ensure a fair hearing for all parties involved.

The move is intended to calm tensions among staff and to avert any potential industrial action while due process and the investigation continue. The Governing Council reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in addressing the matter.