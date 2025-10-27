Prophet Sam Ojo felicitates Prophet Abel Taiwo Ojo on Birthday

By Idowu Bankole

The Founder of the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, has extended warm felicitations to Prophet Abel Taiwo Ojo on the occasion of his birthday.

In his goodwill message, Prophet Sam Ojo joined many well-wishers in celebrating what he described as “the grace of God upon the life of a true servant of the Most High.”

“Your steadfast faith, humility, and dedication to God’s work continue to inspire many,” Prophet Ojo said, praying for greater anointing and divine empowerment for the celebrant.

He further prayed that God would grant Prophet Abel Taiwo Ojo fresh wisdom, strength, and unprecedented breakthroughs in the new year, adding that his ministry would continue to impact lives across nations.

“Your path shall shine brighter, and your ministry will keep soaring in grace and power. Happy birthday, beloved servant of God,” he declared.

Prophet Abel Taiwo Ojo is widely respected for his spiritual devotion, prophetic ministry, and contributions to the growth of the Christian faith throughout the world