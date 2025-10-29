Prophet Sam Ojo felicitates founder of Pentecost Baptist Church Int’l, Rev. Philip Oyewale on his 50th Birthday

By Idowu Bankole

Renowned international prayer leader and Founder of the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, has extended warm felicitations to Reverend Philip Oyewale, Founder of the Pentecost Baptist Church International, Liverpool, United Kingdom, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

In his congratulatory message, obtained by Vanguard Newspapers, Prophet Ojo described Rev. Oyewale as “a dedicated servant of God whose life and ministry have been marked by integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment to kingdom service.”

“I celebrate a man of deep faith, humility, and vision. Rev. Philip Oyewale has continued to impact lives across continents through his teachings, leadership, and godly example. As he marks this golden jubilee, may the Lord grant him fresh strength, renewed grace, and greater glory in the years ahead,” Prophet Ojo said.

The revered and fierce prophet, Sam Ojo, also prayed for longevity, divine health, and unending joy for Rev. Oyewale, describing his 50th birthday as “a milestone worth celebrating with thanksgiving.”

Rev. Philip Oyewale, who has spent several years ministering in the United Kingdom, is widely respected for his evangelistic work, mentorship, and commitment to spreading the gospel globally. His ministry, Pentecost Baptist Church International, has touched many lives through outreach, discipleship, and humanitarian programs.

