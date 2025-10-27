Prophet Sam Ojo celebrates Gospel Icon Tope Alabi on her Birthday

By Idowu Bankole

Renowned International Prophet and founder of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, has extended heartfelt felicitations to celebrated gospel singer, Lady Evangelist Tope Alabi, on her birthday.

In a goodwill message, Prophet Ojo described Tope Alabi as “a voice anointed for this generation, a vessel of worship, power, and divine inspiration.”

“Evangelist Tope Alabi, your songs have healed hearts, lifted spirits, and drawn countless souls closer to God. You are indeed a blessing to the body of Christ,” he stated.

Baba Authority prayed for long life, prosperity, and fresh grace upon the gospel artiste, expressing confidence that her best days are still ahead.

“May your oil never run dry; may grace speak louder for you, and may your new year be filled with greater heights, fresh anointing, and unending joy. Keep shining for Jesus,” Prophet Ojo added.

Lady Evangelist Tope Alabi, a multiple award-winning gospel minister and songwriter, is widely celebrated for her powerful and spirit-filled songs that have inspired millions across the world.