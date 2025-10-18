Prompt documentation; critical component of property ownership 

By Banke Omotiloye

Real estate transaction is an entirely different enterprise, a totally different endeavour, because they represent significant financial and legal decisions for the parties involved, and because they have long-term implications for personal wealth, business operations, and market development. Either in buying, selling, leasing, or exchanging of property, real estate transactions involves drafting of contracts, transfer of ownership or rights, financing, and the fulfillment of various legal requirements. They require adherence to local laws, regulations, and market conditions, and they are typically formalized through agreements of deed.

Understanding the uniqueness of real estate market and transaction, terms, legal requirements, and the associated risks, be it in residential, commercial, or industrial properties is essential and at the same time crucial for both sellers, buyers and even real estate professionals in other to ensure a successful and legally compliant deal.

The uniqueness and importance of real estate transactions makes proper and timely documentation key and crucial to ensuring that parties involved in the transaction are effectively protected, and the process runs smoothly. From the initial offer to closing of deal, vital documents must be prepared, reviewed, signed and sealed to safeguard the interest of the sellers and buyers, and more importantly, to ensure legal compliance.

In the dynamic Nigerian real estate market, private investors increasingly embrace property acquisition, whether land, developed estates, or high-end warehouses. Beyond the financial transaction however, a critical component of property ownership is timely, proper and effective documentation. Unfortunately, this is not often given the importance it deserves, and this ought not to be, considering the primary objective of proper and effective documentation which is to provide legal protection for all parties involved in property transaction, in such a manner that every aspect of the deal, the terms, conditions and obligations will be unambiguously documented, as this would ensure minimization, avoidance or outright elimination of disputes. Needless to say that failure to do this, or capture it in details comes with risks, legal and financial implications, especially to investors, who buy properties from developers who sell multiple units under a single Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

Meanwhile establishment of ownership is one of the fundamental aspect of real estate transactions. In addition to playing a vital role in transferring of ownership from sellers to buyers, title documents such as C of O and deeds provides a legal record of the property transfer and are essential for recording the transaction with the appropriate government authorities and agencies, in the absence of which disputes may arise over ownership, leading to protracted legal battles, potential monetary and financial losses.

I have noted that proper documentation is not always straightforward, and not always accomplished, partly because it involves many different types of documents, each with its own purpose, format, content and legal implications, and partly because of regulations, structural and systemic encumbrances. What obtains at times is that developers would acquire large tracts of land, obtain global C of O covering the entire parcel, then subdivide the land and sell plots, apartments, or warehouses to different individuals or companies. Each buyer is given a Deed of Assignment, which transfer interest on the property, but does not automatically confer legal title, and by extension no legal ownership.

The C of O usually remains in the name of the original owner or developer, and until an individual buyer or investor obtains Governor’s Consent on their own deed, their interest is not recognized as a legal title. The implication is that they cannot assert full ownership rights on the property, especially in a court of law, or during a legal dispute.

Another potential risk is if the developer decides to use the entire property (including plots already sold to investors) as collateral to secure a bank loan or mortgage. The bank can seize or take over the properties if the developer defaults, notwithstanding the status of the properties, because the titles were never perfected. The banks are only obligated to honor registered, perfected titles. Any unregistered deed of assignment is not legally binding on third parties, including financial institutions.

Property ownership is more than just paying for land or a building, it is about securing your investment through legally recognized documentation. In today’s unpredictable economy, where banks are increasingly enforcing loan recoveries and developers are constantly seeking funding, any delay in perfecting your title puts your asset at risk.

Prompt documentation is your first layer of protection as a property investor. It ensures your rights are recognized, protects you from third-party claims, and allows you to confidently use or transfer your property without fear or complications. Prompt documentation keeps all parties accountable. Buyers should understand that ownership is not complete until documentation is perfected. This is particularly important if the buyer wants to resell the property or use it as loan collateral in the future. He should insist on Deed of Assignment from the developer immediately after payment, and apply for Governor’s Consent without delay. He should conduct a property search and obtain a Certified True Copy (CTC) at the Lands Registry.

If buying from a developer with multiple buyers under one C of O, he should ensure the layout and allocation are properly recorded and individual files are opened for each buyer. Even when buying a standalone property where the C of O will be transferred to the buyer, documentation is still important. A buyer must apply for Governor’s Consent in his name, and keep all documents safe and registered

It is important to engage a registered estate surveyor and valuer to handle the process. He will help you prepare, review and execute the documents for your transaction, as well as advise you on any risks or legal issues that may arise.