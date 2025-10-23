Promoting voice of women is responsibility for all — Nigerians told

…as Project ASHA hosts 2025 Vweta Chadwick Poetry Prize

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on International Cooperation, Dr. Dapo Oyewole, has said that promoting the voice of women remains a collective responsibility, describing it as a step toward correcting historical injustice and empowering the next generation of leaders.

Dr. Oyewole stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during the 2025 Vweta Chadwick Poetry Prize Contest, themed “Hear Our Voices; Heal This Land.”

He noted that women should be given equal opportunities and access to leadership, adding that gender inclusion remains central to national progress.

Speaking on the role of arts, poetry, and literature, he said the event goes beyond creativity, explaining that the event is a form of nation building.

He added that President Bola Tinubu has shown commitment to promoting women’s leadership through appointments and support for gender-focused policies.

He commended the organisers for giving women and girls a platform to express themselves through art, describing literature and poetry as tools of soft power that can unite communities and dissipate tensions.

Dr. Oyewole said, “I think promoting the voice of women is a responsibility for all, because what we’re doing is correcting a historical injustice. For far too long, our mothers, our sisters, our female colleagues have been silenced, unable to speak, unable to fulfil their potential, unable to demonstrate the full capacity of what they have to add to society.

“I think the focus on women is very important. The first Nobel Prize in literature from an African was actually through a Nigerian professor, Wole Soyinka, who, of course, the new Center for Arts and Culture in Lagos has been named after.

“Arts, literature and poetry remain very powerful instruments of soft power. In today’s world where we find geopolitical tensions, arts, culture, poetry and literature are ways in which you can bring communities together, inspire people, and dissipate tensions. And I think what people are doing here today is very critical.”

Chairman of Project ASHA, Mr. Steven Robinson, who is also the elder brother of the late founder, shared an emotional reflection on the life and legacy of Vweta Chadwick, describing her as a voice that continues to echo through the lives of young girls she never met.

He recalled that Vweta’s passion for women’s rights was born out of her personal pain, explaining that her journey into activism was not by choice, but by circumstance.

Robinson said his sister’s determination to turn her pain into purpose inspired the creation of Project ASHA; a platform that continues to amplify the voices of women and girls across Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “Before Vweta died, she was misdiagnosed with a condition that made her undergo a surgery she didn’t require, and that made her lose the ability to speak. For 10 years she was unable to speak. During that time, she took to writing and posted her works online. Writing and the Internet gave her a voice when doctors couldn’t.

“So we continue in that tradition, giving a voice to the voiceless, to girls all over the country, to display their literary prowess, creativity, and art for healing. When there’s an outlet for pain and trauma, healing starts, and when healing happens, people thrive.”

Poet and women’s rights activist who leads community engagement for Project ASHA, Bola Fumi Adedayo, said the foundation, registered in 2009, has supported girls and women across Nigeria, South Africa, and the UK through digital literacy and creative empowerment initiatives.

“Vweta used her voice, her platforms, and her poems to elevate and amplify women’s voices. When we lost her, we decided to honour her through this Poetry Prize event. She saw poetry as self-expression, but we have taken it further ; as a tool for empowerment.

“We want young girls who someday might be like Vweta to have a platform where they can share their opinions and talk,” she said.

Director of Communications and Northeast Operations for Project ASHA, Ms. Amina Atairu, said the foundation aligns with ongoing advocacy for more women in governance.

She said the organisation plans to partner with state governments and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs from 2026 to expand empowerment programmes across Nigeria.

“We are in alignment with women advocacy and the push for more seats in governance. We are not saying we are equal to men; we are saying give us equity, give us space, give us platforms to talk and change things. When you give a woman an opportunity, she makes a nation out of it,” she said.

The 2025 contest marked the first in-person edition after three previous online events and attracted over 1,000 entries, from which ten finalists were selected to perform before a panel of judges.

The finalists included Aisha Umar Yasmeen, Lisa Abubakar, Precious Chukwuemeka, Blossom Abia, Faith Mohammed, Dafuus Catherine, Tosin Dickson, Animasaun Esther, Idara Sunday, Marvellous Adegbile, Ihejieto Stephanie, Gloria Ameh, Obioma Ochiogu, and Merit Isaiah.

Eighteen-year-old Ameh Gloria Ann from Benue State emerged winner of the 2025 edition, receiving a ₦400,000 cash prize, a tablet from Agewell Pharmaceutical, and educational materials from Kefas Foundation.

The contest was established in memory of Vweta Chadwick, a Nigerian poet and activist who lost her voice to medical negligence at the age of 16 but found new expression through writing. Her legacy continues through Project ASHA, a non-profit organisation she founded to empower women and girls, particularly those with disabilities.

The event was organised by Project ASHA and sponsored by Amstel Malta, Agewell Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Olam Agric, among others.