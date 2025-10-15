Prof Tar emerges Chairman of Information Commissioners of APC-governed states

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

To ensure good governance, Borno State Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar has been unanimously appointed as Chairman and Leader of the Forum of Honourable Commissioners for Information of APC-Governed States.

His emergence was contained in a 10-point communique in Thursday after the end of 2-Day of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Quarterly Strategy Meeting of Honourable Commissioners for Information from APC-governed states, which was convened in Maiduguri to assess progress, enhance strategic coordination, and ensure that all communication efforts deliver measurable impact across the federation.

Anchored on the theme “FGN–PGF Synergy 2025: One Message, One Future,” with a focus on strategic domain review and future projections, the meeting served as a vital platform for peer learning, state-level experience sharing, and innovation in communication models.

Also, Dr. Erasmus Ekpang, Hon. Commissioner (Cross River), emerged as Secretary, while Ahmed Maiyaki Hon. Commissioner (Kaduna state) is the Communication & Public Engagement –

The meeting as contained in the communique also resolved to facilitate the harmonisation of messaging strategies that promote good governance, policy coherence, and democratic accountability throughout APC states.

The Communique reads: “The Quarterly Meeting of Honourable Commissioners for Information from APC-controlled states applauded the commitment and leadership of Progressive Governors in steering their states through a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s history. The Commissioners affirmed that the APC Governors are making the right policy choices and taking decisive actions that are improving governance and enhancing the wellbeing of citizens across their states.

“The meeting further acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Progressive Governors in driving development through strategic investments and forward-looking policies. These initiatives are already producing visible results and reshaping national narratives, as reflected in the growing economic stability and progress being recorded. As Honourable Commissioners for Information, we reaffirm our unwavering support to the Progressive Governors and commit to amplifying their achievements and impact across all APC states.

“The Honourable Commissioners underscored the importance of strengthening Federal Government–Progressive Governors’ Forum (FGN-PGF) synergy as a strategic mechanism for accelerating development outcomes across APC-governed states. They resolved to deepen coordination, policy alignment, and joint implementation frameworks to ensure coherence, impact, and shared progress at both federal and subnational levels.

“The meeting received and endorsed the Report on the PGF National Value Reorientation Campaign, acknowledging its significance in restoring civic responsibility, patriotism, and ethical consciousness among citizens. The Commissioners committed to intensifying state-level ownership of the campaign through localized messaging, stakeholder partnerships, and community-driven advocacy.

“The Honourable Commissioners affirmed their commitment to collaborate with the Federal Government in domesticating the proposed National Value Reorientation Charter and driving its implementation at the grassroots level across APC-governed states.

“The meeting resolved to develop a harmonised framework for addressing national issues that impact APC-governed states. The Commissioners committed to coordinated messaging, crisis communication preparedness, and unified engagement to safeguard the interests and image of APC governments across the federation.

“The Commissioners acknowledged the need for evidence-based communication and resolved to adopt a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) framework with clear performance indicators to track progress on media and communication initiatives. The meeting agreed to periodically assess impact, document results, and share best practices across APC states under the coordination of the PGF Secretariat.

“The meeting unanimously established the leadership of the Forum of Honourable Commissioners for Information of APC-Governed States as follows: Chairman – Prof. Usman Tar (HC, Borno State), Secretary – Dr. Erasmus Ekpang (HC, Cross River), Communication & Public Engagement – Ahmed Maiyaki (HC, Kaduna).

“The Forum appreciates His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State, for graciously hosting the Strategy Meeting and for the outstanding hospitality. We commend the Hon. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi and his team for their participation, and applauds the PGF Secretariat for their excellent coordination and unwavering commitment to the Forum’s success.

“And lastly, the meeting resolved to hold its next meeting in the first quarter of 2026 at Abuja”.