Prof Ojo calls for repeal of Land Use Act

Professor Emmanuel Olugbade Ojo of Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ilorin after he delivered the 291st Inaugural lecture titled “The Worship of an Unknown Deity” in the institution recently

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A Professor of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ilorin, Kwara State Professor Emmanuel Olugbade Ojo has called for the repeal ofthe Land Use Act to enable communities to naturally

endowed with mineral resources to maximally benefit from them.

The university Don said this while delivering the 291st Inaugural lecture of the university titled “The Worship of an Unknown Deity”he recently delivered in the university main auditorium.

According to him:”The Land Use Act should be repealed to allow communities naturally endowed with mineral resources to maximally benefit from them rather than the extant system that is known to be’ robbing Peter to pay Paul’.

“Royalty should be paid to the federal purse rather than federal government taking over solid minerals in state domains.”he stressed.

Professor Ojo also noted that properly restructured federal architecture is of essence for development and national integration, noting that power must be devolved to both the states and localities for an efficient federal system.

“The earlier this is done, the better for the polity. Local governments need to be reanimated.” he added.

He particularly called for a completely brand new Federal Constitution in a radical way, saying that,”the extant ground norm is essentially defective and an imposition by the military oligarchy, which has led to federal immobilism’.”

To achieve a brand new constitution that is workable, Professor Ojo said,”Nigeria may need to organise a Referendum or Constitutional Convention Constituent Assembly, whose membership may have to be elected.”

He noted that,”the problematic citizenship in Nigeria must be addressed once and for all. While ‘statism’ may not be completely abrogated, there is a need to properly conceptualise citizenship both legally and sociologically, so that, to have resided in a place for a minimum of ten years, such a citizen should not be discriminated against in any guise.”

Professor Ojo also posited that,”the ever contentious revenue allocation formula must be tinkered with to complement power devolution to the lower tiers of government.”

More importantly, the university don also said that,”what we need today is a non-centralised federal system in which state governments are politically virile, legislatively, strong, and financially resilient and, indeed, constituted into self-confident and self-assertive centres of respect by the political loyalty from the citizens they serve and over whom they exercise authority.”

He said that,”without gainsaying, Nigerians are indeed resilient to have tolerated the system so far. The problem, however, is the wide gap between intent and actual practices.”

He stressed that,”with political will by public policy makers, Nigeria shall be stable, integrated and develop. The masses need to be well mobilised to achieve integration and development.”he stressed.