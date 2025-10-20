Prof. Nnam backs Enugu’s statewide land survey digitization drive by Gov Mbah

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — The Enugu State Government has launched a comprehensive land survey digitization project aimed at geo-referencing and updating all registered layout surveys across the state — a major milestone in the state’s land reform and modernization agenda.

The initiative, championed by the Office of the Surveyor General, is part of Governor Peter Mbah’s Survey Records Modernization Programme, designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in land administration.

Professor Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam, a renowned fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors and former Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu State, has expressed strong support for the project, describing it as “a transformative step that will revolutionize land administration and protect the integrity of land ownership for generations to come.”

A public notice signed by the State Surveyor General, Surv. Justus Chime, explained that the exercise would involve the revalidation and digitization of all layouts registered with the state government. The goal, according to the notice, is to create a robust, verifiable digital land database that will ensure accurate ownership records, streamline documentation, and boost internally generated revenue.

The state government has set a compliance deadline of December 31, 2025, after which any layout not revalidated will lose official recognition. Such layouts risk exclusion from public infrastructure development, title confirmation, and future government engagement.

Prof. Nnam emphasized that the process is both “a legal and strategic necessity” for all landowners, developers, and professionals in the sector.

“This is not just an administrative formality. Any plot or layout not captured by this deadline risks falling into administrative limbo,” he warned.

He urged all registered land surveyors, traditional rulers, host communities, and property developers to engage actively with the process through the Office of the Surveyor General or designated survey desks at local government areas.

“This is a one-time opportunity to safeguard your titles, regularize ownership, and align with global best practices in land administration. Enugu is setting a new standard, and no one should be left behind,” Nnam added.