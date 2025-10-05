Prof. Gabriel Ajayi Foundation launches to promote digital, inclusive education

The Professor Gabriel Olalere Ajayi Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has concluded plans to expand access to high-quality education by providing scholarships, grants, and educational resources to talented but underprivileged students.

The foundation will be launched on December 13, 2025, and has expressed its commitment to fostering ethical leadership, national development, and capacity building among Nigeria’s youth.

It supports ICT and telecommunications growth in Nigeria and Africa through advocacy, capacity building, and youth empowerment.

The foundation also honours Professor Gabriel Olalere Ajayi’s legacy by advancing STEM education, offering scholarships, and fostering mentorship between professionals and young leaders. It promotes ethical leadership and national development, while hosting annual memorial lectures to preserve and celebrate the professor’s contributions through discourse, publications, and archives.

In addition, the foundation actively seeks collaboration with institutions and government agencies that share similar objectives, in order to design and implement fit-for-purpose digital learning initiatives.

The late Professor Gabriel Olalere Ajayi was a Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, contributing extensively to academia and the public sector.

He became the pioneer Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) upon its inception, leading the implementation of Nigeria’s national IT policy.

Professor Ajayi passed away on December 12, 2004, at the age of 63. He is remembered for his vision and profound impact on Nigeria’s ICT landscape.