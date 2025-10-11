Prof Amupitan: colleagues hail resilience of a man who traced wife’s stolen car to Mali, recovered it

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Many years ago, when a vehicle belonging to Professor Joash Amupitan’s wife was stolen, he did not give up. His persistence saw the car traced across borders, from Jos, Plateau State, to Mali, through a painstaking investigation involving the Nigeria Police and Interpol.

The vehicle was eventually recovered and returned to him at the Police Headquarters in Jos. For those who know him, this singular incident captures the essence of his life, one marked by resilience, perseverance, and integrity.

That same resilience, colleagues say, defines the man who is now appointed to lead Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following his nomination and confirmation by the National Council of State, reactions have trailed Amupitan’s appointment, with many expressing confidence that his tenure will bring credibility and reform to Nigeria’s electoral process.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State described him as “a towering intellectual, a patriotic Nigerian, and a detribalised leader whose contributions have significantly shaped good governance and democratic growth.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for recognising merit in appointing Amupitan, noting that the choice “reflects capacity and dedication to national service.”

Within the University of Jos, where Amupitan serves as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), his colleagues are elated.

Professor Thomas Oyelami, a long-time friend, recalled, “I met him in our LLM class in 1990. He was the youngest but the most hardworking and intelligent. He is very dogged and will always follow through until a goal is achieved.”

Professor Chentu Dauda, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, echoed this view, saying, “He has been given a well-deserved appointment. Nigerians can go to bed with both eyes closed because of his integrity. He became a DVC because of his antecedents, always standing for what is right. I believe he will do his best with the trust given to him.”

Another colleague, Professor Taye Obateru of the Mass Communication Department, described him as “humble, hardworking, and straightforward,” adding that, “He has vast legal experience, combining academic and practical perspectives. If allowed to work freely, Nigerians will feel the impact of INEC under his leadership.”

Beyond his academic brilliance and legal expertise, Amupitan has shown deep commitment to reforming Nigeria’s governance structure.

At a 2021 constitutional review hearing, he supported the establishment of a systemic Collegiate Presidency, that is, Presidential Council with fixed 12 years tenure.

“The proposed Presidential Council shall have each zone represented by an elected Vice-President that serves on the collegiate that shall constitute the core of the Presidency with each taking turns as President in rotational format with each person serving for 2 years at an instance during the cycle.”

The model, he argued, would reduce political tension and promote inclusivity in leadership.

His scholarly works, such as his 2017 inaugural lecture titled “Nigerian Corporate Governance: From Concentrated Ownership to Dispersed Ownership – Which Way Forward?”, reflect a mind passionate about restructuring governance systems to enhance accountability and fairness.

As Professor Amupitan assumes leadership of INEC, colleagues and observers alike believe his combination of intellectual rigour, moral uprightness, and proven resilience will guide him in delivering elections that truly reflect the will of the people.