PRNigeria inducts new fellows in Ilorin

The PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship has concluded its latest training programme with the induction of new fellows in Ilorin, Kwara State, in spite of the security challenge that the organization contended with.

The graduation, which took place at the PRNigeria Centre, was initially overshadowed by the kidnapping of one of its staff members, Salis Manaja, who was forcibly taken while travelling to the venue.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), Yushau A. Shuaib, reaffirmed the determination to keep empowering young communication professionals.

“We remain committed despite the unfortunate abduction of our staff. His release after ten difficult days only deepened our resolve to support security agencies in combating crime,” he stated while thanking the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), colleagues, and security operatives.

Shuaib said the Ilorin Fellowship, like previous editions in Abuja and Kano, equipped aspiring journalists, media aides, and public relations experts with essential skills in journalism, strategic communication, social media management, and artificial intelligence applications in media.

The Guest Speaker, Professor Saudat Abdulbaki of the University of Ilorin, commended PRNigeria for its bold and visionary initiative in bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world communication practice.

Abdulbaki labelled the Fellowship “a transformative platform” that grants graduates the tools to thrive in the media and PR landscape. “As communication strategists and public relations practitioners, you must keep learning and unlearning to stay relevant and credible,” she advised.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Kwara State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Gabriel Ogunade, described the Fellowship as a “game-changer” in the Nigerian communication industry.

He applauded IMPR for setting a “gold standard” by curating a curriculum that balances theory with practical exposure, and commended the firm for its global recognition at the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards.

Ogunade charged the fellows to uphold ethics, authenticity, and accountability in their professional careers, saying: “You are trustees of reputation. Guard it with integrity, for investing in skilled communicators is investing in Nigeria’s future.”

Professor Abubakar Laro of Kwara State University (KWASU) praised PRNigeria’s dedication to access to media education, noting that offering intensive and high-quality training free of charge reflects IMPR’s passion to enable youths to become catalysts of positive change.

According to the scholar, the participants underwent rigorous mentorship in diverse areas, including editorial writing, public speaking, media production, artificial intelligence in media, and crisis communication.

Representing the fellows, Adebisi Adams, extolled the organisers and facilitators for their impactful teaching. “The world needs credible voices to disseminate truth and clarity,” she said. “We’ve learned that effective communication is not just about storytelling—it’s about nation-building.”

The dignitaries at the event were led on a tour of the innovative digital facilities, which the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) donated to the Centre to support its educational course and critical skills lessons.

The Fellowship, established by IMPR — publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, and Spokespersons Digest — has been widely hailed for serving as a beacon of hands-on training and mentorship for budding communicators.