Priscilla Nwachi shines in live EP ‘In the Beginning’

Some projects are written, while others are birthed through fire, prayer, and divine instruction. For gospel minstrel Priscilla Nwachi, In the Beginning isn’t just another collection of songs; it’s a spiritual journey that began long before a microphone was switched on. It is the sound of surrender, the echo of obedience, and the voice of one who chose to follow heaven’s rhythm over industry trends.

Now, after years of carrying the vision in her heart, Priscilla Nwachi has released her debut live EP, In the Beginning, a deeply personal four-track worship experience birthed through divine revelation, consecration, and total surrender to God’s leading.

Recorded live in Aba, Nigeria, and produced by El Planet Music, the project takes its name from Genesis 1:1, “In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth.”

The title In the Beginning was one Priscilla had carried in her spirit for years as the name of her first full music project, a dream now fulfilled through divine timing. On the morning of the recording, that same verse appeared in her daily devotional, confirming that the name and date were chosen by God Himself.

She shares, “This was not just my project, it was God’s. From the dream that started it all to the day of recording, every step was directed by Him.”

The vision for In the Beginning began during a 60-day consecration that started on April 29, 2024, when the psalmist received a melody in a dream that became the final track, Who is like you . Soon after, on May 1, 2024, she began a 40-day fast, during which God instructed her to record a live worship project, one that would unite both the new and the old songs He had placed in her spirit.

The EP features two songs written during the consecration period (Who is like you and Not my will but yours ) and two written over 15 years ago.

The songs reflect different seasons of her walk with God, each one a testimony of faith, surrender, and divine alignment.

Priscilla recalls, “During hunger , the Holy Spirit filled the room, spontaneous worship broke out. Heaven came down in Aba that day.”

Available now all music streaming platforms and released with You are God as its first single in August, the full live EP is now available.

Priscilla concludes, “Every lyric, every note, every moment was aligned with God’s timing. This is more than music, it’s a testimony of His faithfulness.”