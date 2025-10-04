Princess Chidimma to feed 1000 inmates at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Princess Chidimma, popularly known as “Princess Salt,” is set to feed approximately 1000 inmates at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre on October 9, 2025 as part of her commitment to giving back to society.

This charitable act is part of her birthday celebration, showcasing her compassionate side beyond her glamorous persona. Instead of throwing a lavish birthday party and embarking on vacation, the actress has chosen to spend her special day with the inmates, highlighting her selfless nature.

Her friend, Agboro Queeneth, has urged fans to join hands with Princess Chidimma in this initiative, emphasizing the impact of collective generosity. She described the actress as a ‘True believer of second chances and the power of kindness,.”

This effort comes amid reports of poor living conditions and food shortages in some Nigerian correctional facilities. The Ikoyi Correctional Centre, in particular, has faced challenges related to overcrowding and inadequate food supplies.