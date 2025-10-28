Pretty Mike: Drug parties are illegal, NDLEA warns club owners

NDLEA boss, Mohammed Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned night club operators and fun seekers about the creeping culture of organising, hosting and attending drug parties.

The agency said that it was a disturbing fad within social circles, which was a blatant illegality under Nigerian law.

A statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the warning came on the heels of a raid carried out by its operatives at a drug party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party was held on the night of Saturday, Oct. 25, into the early hours of Sunday at Proxy Night Club located at 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

NAN reports that over 100 attendees were arrested along with the owner of the facility and his manager.

According to Babafemi, any gathering organised for the purpose of consuming, distributing, or abusing illicit substances is an act of criminality.

“These ‘drug parties’ contravene the explicit provisions of the NDLEA Act and will be treated as serious narcotic offences.

“In the case of the drug party at Proxy nightclub, organisers went above board and had the audacity to produce and circulate flyers inviting fun seekers to come together to commit crime.

“This is an act that not only constitutes an incitement to commit crime but equally an affront to the law enforcement capabilities of the country if condoned,” he said.

Babafemi said that Nigeria was currently grappling with a very high prevalence rate of drug abuse, particularly among the youths.

He said that those illicit drug parties not only fuel the drug scourge but equally serve as hubs for new recruitment into drug addiction.

This, he said, actively undermined the current national efforts to safeguard public health and security.

According to him, in the recent case, the NDLEA was meticulous and professional throughout the processes leading to the raid and during the operation.

“Following intelligence on the party, our undercover agents conducted surveillance on the facility, made pre-purchases of illicit drugs from within the club.

“For four hours between 11pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday during the party, our operatives observed and recorded drug transactions and abuse going on.

“This was before we eventually disrupted the brazen public display of illegality and made arrests.

“All attendees initially arrested were later profiled, addressed, counselled and released within hours in custody, in line with best global practices.”

The NDLEA spokesman emphasised that the two principal suspects remained in custody.

This, he said, followed the seizure of 384.882 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis and other substances from the club’s store.

Babafemi said that the agency would intensify surveillance and apply the full force of the law against perpetrators, owners of properties.

This, he said, included hotels and event centres found to be knowingly hosting such illegal activities, saying that they risk the confiscation and forfeiture of their assets to the Federal Government.

He added that those held in custody in the ongoing case would face prosecution, while the agency will file for forfeiture of the property, Proxy Night Club, in which the drugs were found.

“The agency urges all patriotic Nigerians, parents, religious and community leaders, as well as concerned citizens to be vigilant.

“We also appeal that you report such activities, and partner with the NDLEA in combating this threat to national well-being,” he said. (NAN)