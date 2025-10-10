Pressdia partners with Tech Women Fest 2025 to spotlight innovation and inclusion

Pressdia has joined as media partner for Tech Women Fest 2025, a major gathering celebrating women leading Africa’s technology and innovation space. The event takes place tomorrow, Saturday, October 11, at Solution Arena, Onipanu, Lagos.

Hosted by NezaTech Africa, Tech Women Fest 2025 brings together pioneers, founders, and professionals from across the continent to explore technology’s role in driving inclusion and solving real challenges.

The theme for this year’s edition, “Tech for Impact: Innovating Solutions for Africa’s Challenges,” reflects a shared goal of empowering women to shape Africa’s digital future.

As a media partner, Pressdia is leading visibility and storytelling efforts for the event, ensuring that the voices, insights, and outcomes from Tech Women Fest reach audiences across major media platforms. The partnership highlights Pressdia’s continued dedication to promoting African stories and strengthening the visibility of the region’s innovators.

According Olarenwaju Alaka, Chief Executive Officer of Laerryblue Media, parent company of Pressdia: “Tech Women Fest is a celebration of progress, resilience, and creativity. Partnering with NezaTech Africa allows us to play our part in showcasing the women building Africa’s technology ecosystem.”

In her remarks, Oluwatoyin Abioye, Founder of NezaTech Africa, said: “We’re pleased to have Pressdia join us for this edition. Their support in amplifying our work and sharing the impact of women in tech helps move our vision forward.”

The event features keynote sessions, panels, exhibitions, and networking spaces designed to connect and inspire women using technology to create positive change.