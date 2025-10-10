Presidential Pardon: ‘My hope is renewed by Tinubu’ – Farouk Lawan

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

Former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan has said that President Bola Tinubu has renewed his hope with the presidential pardon he granted him.

In a statement yesterday, Lawan said that President Tinubu is a father, compassionate, and decisive political leader.

According to him, the President has cast a warm blanket over him, pulling him back from the harshness of yesterday’s cold, adding that “a day like this is not for a long treatise.”

Farouk Lawan’s statement read: “I give all praise to Almighty Allah (SWT), the Merciful and the Beneficent for the life He has given me.

“To a fatherly, compassionate, and decisive political leader, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, God, and history shall remember you.

“Mr. President has cast a warm blanket over me, pulling me back from the harshness of yesterday’s cold.

“A day like this is not for a long treatise. I lie, prostrate utterly humble in my heart and entire being, grateful for the mercy which Allah (SWT), through Mr. President and my country have shown me.

“During the eclipse at noon of my life, a path designed by destiny, a past with which I am fully reconciled, my family, friends and associates stood by me through thick and thin.

“Their light became my singular unfailing beacon. I remain eternally indebted to you. May Allah (SWT) recompense you.

“Throughout those moments of sober reflection, my faith in the greatness of our Fatherland never wavered, nor did my resolve to contribute to it ever weaken.

“A re-dedication to the ideals of Nigeria is upon me. My hope is renewed.

“My family and I, along with my friends and associates in Kano State and across Nigeria, are indescribably grateful to Mr. President for drafting me back into active citizenship with its unavoidable service imperative.

“May God bless us all, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

