Presidential Pardon: ASF France lauds Tinubu, says 3,500 currently on death row

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Avocats Sans Frontières, ASF, France, otherwise known as Lawyers Without Borders, has commended President Bola Tinubu for commuting the sentence of seven inmates that were previously on death row, to life imprisonment.

This group, through its Country Director, Ms. Angela Uwandu Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, disclosed that a 2025 report from the Nigerian Correctional Service, showed that over 3,500 inmates in the country are currently facing capital punishment, accounting for one of the largest death row populations in Sub Saharan Africa.

“According to recent statistics, 26 African countries have abolished the death penalty, 14 countries still retain the death penalty, and 15 are classified as de facto abolitionists.

“This is a clear indication that the continent is progressively moving toward the global trend of ending this irreversible form of

punishment.

“These figures highlight the urgency of sustained advocacy and reform toward the

abolition of the death penalty in Nigeria.

“However, we commend the recent move by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who commuted 7 people who were on death row to life imprisonment.

“This is an encouraging step that reflects the growing recognition for a more humane justice system,” the group stated as it marked the 2025 World Day Against the Death Penalty.

Ms. Uzoma-Iwuchukwu said the celebration served as a reminder that justice must never come at the cost of human life.

“It is a call to empathy, reflection, and action. ASF France reaffirms its commitment by providing legal assistance and support to people facing the death penalty through its network of pro bono lawyers.

“So far, we have supported over 800 individuals facing the death penalty across 10 states in Nigeria, ensuring they receive adequate legal representation, fair

and humane treatment under the law.

“ASF France stands with all those around the world who believe that every life has value and that dignity, not death, should be at the heart of justice. We call for a humane justice system for all,” she added.

In her speech, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Nigeria,

Annett Günther, expressed her country’s unwavering commitment towards ending the death penalty across the globe.

“We think that the death penalty is not only a legal matter, but it touches on core values of justice, human dignity and the right to life.

“The irreversible nature of the death penalty means that mistakes and wrongful convictions are beyond correction.

“Germany abolished the death penalty more than 70 years ago, and we continue to advocate globally for its complete eradication,” she added.

Likewise, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Australian High Commission, Mr. Neil Sanderson, said his country was also opposes to the death penalty.

“It is a cruel, inhumane, and ineffective punishment that undermines human dignity and justice. Encouragingly, global momentum is growing, and we welcome Nigeria’s consideration of abolition as part of its constitutional reform process.”