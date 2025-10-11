Presidency releases full list of 175 convicts granted mercy by Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidency on Saturday released the comprehensive list of the 175 convicts and former convicts that were granted presidential pardon and clemency by President Bola Tinubu.

The list included high-profile cases, illegal miners, white-collar offenders, and those convicted of capital crimes.

The names contained in a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja, it was stated, reflect the President’s commitment to justice, rehabilitation, and correcting historical wrongs.

According to the statement, the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by Attorney-General and Justice Minister Prince Lateef Fagbemi, recommended the release of two inmates, pardoned 15 former convicts (11 posthumously), granted clemency to 82 inmates, and commuted sentences for 65 others.

Additionally, seven inmates on death row had their sentences reduced to life imprisonment.

Among the beneficiaries are prominent figures such as Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, posthumously pardoned for an alleged 1986 coup plot, and Ken Saro-Wiwa alongside the Ogoni Eight, convicted in a controversial 1995 murder case.

The pardon also extended to Sir Herbert Macaulay, a Nigerian nationalist wronged by British colonial authorities in 1913 for alleged misappropriation of funds. “This move corrects long-standing injustices, honoring their contributions to Nigeria’s history,” the statement submitted.

It further stated that Maryam Sanda, sentenced to death in 2020 for culpable homicide, received clemency after demonstrating remorse and good conduct during her six years at Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre.

Her family’s plea, highlighting the welfare of her two children, played a pivotal role in the decision.

Similarly, former lawmaker Farouk Lawan, convicted of corrupt practices, and Dr Nwogu Peters, jailed for fraud, were among those pardoned after serving their sentences or showing significant reform.

The clemency list includes 82 inmates, many convicted of drug-related offences, illegal mining, and fraud, who demonstrated remorse, acquired vocational skills, or enrolled in educational programmes like the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

For instance, Abiodun Elemero, serving a life sentence for cocaine trafficking, and Aluagwu Lawrence, jailed for selling Indian hemp, were granted clemency after years of good conduct.

A group of 36 illegal miners, convicted in 2024, also benefited, with Senator Ikra Aliyu Bilbis pledging to support their rehabilitation and empowerment.

Seven inmates on death row, including Emmanuel Baba and Moses Ayodele Olurunfemi, had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment due to their remorse and positive behaviour. Others, like Professor Magaji Garba and Major S.A. Akubo, saw their sentences reduced based on factors such as advanced age, ill health, or educational achievements while incarcerated.

President Tinubu’s decision underscores a belief in second chances and rehabilitation.

“This gesture reflects the administration’s commitment to justice tempered with mercy, especially for those who have shown genuine remorse and a commitment to reform,” said Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The statement added that the pardons and clemency, presented during a Council of State meeting chaired by President Tinubu, have been hailed as a bold step toward healing historical wounds and promoting societal reintegration.

The move also honours the memory of victims, such as Chief Albert Badey and others linked to the Ogoni Nine case, acknowledging their place in Nigeria’s complex history.