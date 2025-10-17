Presidency reaffirms commitment to healthier diets through sodium reduction, front-of-Pack labelling

File image for illustration.

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Presidency has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians through strong national leadership and global collaboration on sodium reduction and front-of-pack labelling (FOPL).

Delivering a keynote address to mark World Food Day 2025, the Special Adviser to the President on Health and Policy Champion for Sodium Reduction, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, said the Federal Government is taking decisive steps to protect citizens from diet-related diseases while promoting a food system that supports long-term national productivity.

The media engagement, held in Abuja, brought together officials from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, NAFDAC, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), civil society partners including NHED, CAPPA, Resolve to Save Lives, and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI).

Dr. Anas noted that this year’s World Food Day theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to reform its food environment and reduce the public health risks linked to excessive salt consumption.

“The food we produce and consume determines not only our individual health but the future of our nation,” she said. “Our initiatives on sodium reduction and clear labelling are practical demonstrations of Nigeria’s commitment to creating better foods and securing a healthier future for every citizen.”

She expressed concern over the rising prevalence of hypertension, heart disease, and stroke in Nigeria—conditions largely linked to high salt intake.

“Many Nigerians consume far above the World Health Organization’s recommended sodium limit,” she warned. “This habit contributes significantly to the growing rates of high blood pressure and preventable deaths.”

Dr. Anas emphasized that poor diets not only strain the healthcare system but also undermine household income, workforce productivity, and national development.

“Addressing sodium intake is not just a public health issue—it is an economic necessity that requires united action across all sectors,” she added.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, she said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in partnership with NAFDAC and SON, has advanced key regulatory measures, including the Draft Sodium Reduction Regulation and the Front-of-Pack Labelling Framework, both aligned with WHO’s SHAKE Package.

The Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) called for stronger national action to tackle the growing burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through sodium reduction and front-of-pack labelling.

NHED’s Technical Lead, Dr. Jerome Mafeni, commended the Presidency for its leadership through the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Health, and applauded Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas for driving Nigeria’s sodium reduction agenda.

He also recognized the collaboration of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, NAFDAC, WHO, GHAI, Resolve to Save Lives, and CAPPA for their technical support.

According to Dr. Mafeni, Nigeria faces a “silent but rapidly growing epidemic” of diet-related NCDs such as hypertension, heart disease, and stroke, which increasingly affect people in their most productive years.

“The World Health Organization identifies excess sodium intake as a leading dietary risk factor for these diseases,” he said. “Evidence shows that the average Nigerian consumes far more than the recommended 2,000 milligrams of sodium per day—roughly one teaspoon of salt.”

He warned that the consequences of high sodium consumption include rising healthcare costs, reduced workforce productivity, and avoidable deaths.

“Reducing sodium intake is not just a health measure; it is a national development and economic priority,” he stressed.

Dr. Mafeni explained that Nigeria’s Draft NAFDAC Sodium Reduction Regulation and proposed Front-of-Pack Labelling Framework represent complementary approaches to addressing the same public health challenge.

“The sodium regulation sets limits on salt levels in pre-packaged foods, while front-of-pack labelling empowers consumers to make informed choices without interpreting complex nutrition tables,” he explained.

“Together, these policies address both supply and demand—creating an environment where knowledge meets accountability.”

In a goodwill message, Dr. Mya Sapal Ngon, Cluster Lead for Disease Prevention and Control at WHO Nigeria, commended the Federal Government and partners for their renewed efforts to promote healthy food environments and prevent non-communicable diseases through sodium reduction and FOPL initiatives.

“I commend the Government’s renewed efforts toward transforming the health system and the dedication of partners working together to prevent and control non-communicable diseases,” she said.

Dr. Ngon emphasized that this year’s World Food Day theme underscores the importance of collective, cross-sectoral action to transform food systems and ensure better nutrition for all Nigerians.

The event was convened as part of activities marking World Food Day 2025, themed “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future.”