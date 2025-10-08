Presidency orders military to flush out bandits from Kwara forests

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Nigerian Army has deployed a full brigade and heavy equipment across parts of Kwara South and Kwara North following directives from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to eliminate bandits operating from the state’s forests.

According to a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday evening by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, troops have begun operations in communities around Oke Ode and Babanla in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

“The operation is also extending to Edu and Patigi to comb through thick forests from which kidnappers have launched attacks on different communities and abducted people for ransom,” the statement said.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who had earlier met with President Tinubu over the security situation, expressed appreciation for the prompt response and the military’s renewed intervention to restore peace in the state.

“We will not spare any resources in supporting the military, DSS, police, and other security agencies as they work to secure lives and property,” the governor said while welcoming the army deployment.

He noted that the exercise, part of Operation Fasan Yanma, aims to eliminate all forms of security threats in Kwara South and Kwara North.

“I thank the President and the security agencies for their continued efforts. We are confident that the Brigadier General A.A. Babatunde-led Army Brigade will succeed in this important task and clear the entire affected areas,” he added.

Governor AbdulRazaq also commended the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Army Staff, the General Officer Commanding the 2nd Division, and other senior officers for their support.