Presidency gives update on Finance Minister health status

Wale Edun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency has given an update on the health condition of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, assuring Nigerians that he was recovering well.

Recall that the Presidency had on Sunday night replaced the Minister as the leader of Nigeria team to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, IMF, Annual Meeting in Washington DC, which opens on Monday, October 13 with the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Olayemi Cardoso.

The Presidency in a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had said: “Cardoso, as the alternate Governor, replaces the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, who is indisposed.”

Although, there were speculations that Mr. Edun suffered from stroke and was flown abroad, a claim that has been debunked by the presidency, it was gathered on Monday that the Minister, who is a key member of President Tinubu’s economic team is recuperating.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communications, Sunday Dare, on his official X handle, said he had a phone conversation with the minister during which Edun appeared to be in good spirits.

“Moments ago, I got off the phone with Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, in Abuja. Over a bowl of amala, we spoke for a few minutes with assurances he was getting better. I wished him the best of health,” Dare wrote.

The post came on the heels of the growing public concern about the minister’s health condition in recent days.

Edun, as a key figure in Tinubu’s economic management team, has been instrumental in the administration’s fiscal reforms, including the coordination of monetary and economic policy measures aimed at stabilising the naira and stimulating growth.