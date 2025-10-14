By Bayo Wahab

Following the mass defection of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, former PDP National Secretary, has expressed confidence over the 2027 presidential election in he state.

Udeh-Okoye, who recently dumped the PDP for the APC, said the 2027 presidential election will be a walkover for the ruling party in the state.

“In the next election, it will be a landslide for the APC in Enugu,” he declared.

Asked if the APC could win the presidential election in Enugu if Peter Obi is on the ballot, the former PDP chieftain said the ruling party would win “no matter who is on the ballot.”

Udeh-Okoye maintained that the APC has taken over the PDP structure in Enugu, adding that Peter Obi’s candidacy and his Obidient movement cannot stop the APC in the state.

According to him, Obi, who ran on the Labour Party platform in the 2023 presidential election, defeated the APC in Enugu because the APC had no structure in the state.

“Those who win election for the party as at that moment, we were not in APC, now all of us are in APC…anybody you like field in any political party, I assure you in Enugu State APC will win,” he stressed.

Udeh-Okoye countered the claim that Southeasterners won’t vote for the APC, saying the Enugu Government has enough campaign materials, adding that Governor Mbah has delivered on his promises to the Enugu people.

He stated that Ndigbo would embrace the APC, noting that the region’s perceived aversion to the ruling party was due to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged disposition towards the region.

With Governor Mbah’s defection to the APC, three out of the five states in the Southeast are now under the control of the ruling party.

While Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu are governed by the APC government, Abia and Anambra State are under the control of the Labour Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), respectively.

Udeh-Okoye also disclosed that another state in the region will soon join the APC.

When asked which of the two non-APC states in the Southeast will soon join the ruling party, he said, “I don’t know.”

Vanguard News