Presco sustains growth momentum as revenue doubles

Nigeria’s leading fully integrated edible oil business, PRESCO, has posted a strong financial and operational performance for nine-month ended 30 September 2025, reporting a 108.2 per cent year-on-year growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to ₦139.7 billion.



Following this record performance, the Board of Directors has approved a second interim dividend of N10 per share.

This reaffirms Presco’s commitment to delivering consistent and sustainable value to its shareholders.



This performance reflects strong operational efficiency, improved agricultural yields and resilient market demand across Presco’s product portfolio, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s Edible Oil Market.

A statement made available to Vanguard showed that revenue grew by 113.5 per cent to N274.5 billion (9M 2024: N128.6 billion).

“Presco Plc delivered an outstanding ₦139.7 billion in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the nine-month period of 2025, representing a 108.2% year-on-year increase from ₦67.1 billion in Q3 2024. This result underscores the company’s strong operational resilience, disciplined execution, and sustained focus on efficiency and value creation.



“Revenue for the first three quarters rose sharply by 113.5% to ₦274.5 billion, up from ₦128.6 billion in the corresponding period last year. Gross profit grew by 118.5% to ₦202.1 billion, while operating profit increased by 121.5% to N166.0 billion. EBITDA improved by 118.1 per cent to N170.9 billion, reflecting continued operational strength and cost management discipline.



“On the strength of this performance, the Board of Directors approved an additional interim dividend of N10 per share, reflecting confidence in Presco’s fundamentals and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. Earnings per share rose by 114.0 per cent year-on-year to ₦110.79, reinforcing Presco’s consistent commitment to delivering superior shareholder value.”