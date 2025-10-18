Preparation for 15th ZUMA filmfest gathers momentum

Musawu and NFC boss, Ali Nuhu

By Benjamin Njoku

The official flag off, signaling the full commencement of activities towards the successful hosting of the 2025 edition of Zuma international film festival jointly organized by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has taken place, with assurances of new opportunities and new experiences.

The flag off, during a press conference, held during the week, in Abuja, the official host city, was performed by Nigeria’s art, culture, tourism and the creative economy Minister, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa. NFC’s Managing Director, Dr. Ali Nuhu, at the press conference disclosed that the film festival, the 15th in the series, scheduled to hold December 1-5, 2025 in Abuja, has become a “symbol of our creative pride, a celebration of the stories that defines us as a nation”. Film production and its value chain development in Nigeria, which Zuma film festival seeks to promote, has been our resolve since its debut in 1993. Nigeria’s creative voice must be heard, respected and should secure the needed investment. Nuhu further said that film, has become a soft power, transforming creative economies globally, utilizing creative and compelling storytelling opportunities that must be appropriately harnessed, supported and promoted.

Musawa, said that the present administration has continued to show unwavering support towards the development of Nigeria’s creative and film industries. Film production and the audio-visual sector “has maintained a steady leap as a critical co-driver of Nigeria’s creative economic growth, youth empowerment, and a global brand for investments”.

Nigeria’s film industry, widely known as Nollywood, Musawa said “remains an asset that reflects the richness of our cultural heritage”. Its impact, she averred, continues to resonate impressively across the country and beyond.