Premier League ref Anthony Taylor keeps family away from matches due to abuse

Anthony Taylor





Premier League referee Anthony Taylor says his family no longer attends high-profile matches due to the constant barrage of abuse he receives.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the British official spoke about the “worst situation” he had faced, when he was harassed by angry Roma fans following the 2023 Europa League final in Budapest.

The Italian side lost to Sevilla on penalties after an ill-tempered game, during which Taylor issued 13 yellow cards.

Then-Roma boss Jose Mourinho criticised Taylor in his post-match press conference before directing a foul-mouthed rant at him in a car park, labelling his performance a “disgrace”.

The Portuguese was subsequently banned for four matches by European football’s governing body UEFA.

The following day, Taylor was targeted by fans of the Italian club as he waked through an airport.

A chair and drinks were thrown in his direction before he was ushered to a safe area.

The referee, 46, revealed that family members no longer attend big matches.

“That’s for sure the worst situation I’ve dealt with in terms of abuse,” he said.

“Not only because I was travelling with family members at the time, but it also highlights the impact of people’s behaviour on others.

“It makes you reflect back on whether you made a mistake travelling with your family in the first place.”

Taylor, who officiated at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said that the introduction of VAR had heaped more pressure on match officials.

“The amount of scrutiny and the amount of analysis and chat around Premier League football means everybody has a quest for perfection,” he said.

“In reality, perfection doesn’t exist. We’re expecting referees to get every decision right.”

Taylor was asked if he had ever considered quitting refereeing.

“There’s certainly been moments — and I won’t be alone in this — there’s certainly been moments where you are thinking, ‘Is it worth it?’,” he said.

“And certainly, moments where you’re thinking, ‘What’s being said is completely unfair’.”

But despite the challenges, he said that he still loves his job.

“When it comes down to it, it’s one of the best jobs in the world. You’re right in the centre of the action in the most exciting league in the world.”