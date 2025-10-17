Predator Energy Freestyle Football finals set to electrify Lagos

The stage is set for the grand finale of the Predator Energy Freestyle Football Championship 2025, as eight male and four female finalists gear up to battle for top honours at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The highly anticipated event, organised by Predator Energy in partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA), is supported by Feet ’N’ Tricks International and promises to deliver a thrilling display of creativity, skill, and showmanship.

Rob Adkins, Predator & Fury Energy Brand Director, reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to empowering young talent through sport.

“Freestyle Football embodies energy, creativity, and resilience — everything Predator Energy stands for. We’re proud to power this incredible movement and showcase the spirit of Nigerian youth,” Adkins said.

This year’s finals mark the culmination of weeks of intense online qualifiers that drew participants from across Nigeria, highlighting the country’s growing influence in the global freestyle football community.

This year’s championship drew an impressive 128 entries from across Nigeria, underscoring the country’s growing passion for freestyle football. Of these, 81 were male and 47 were female participants, each submitting a two-minute video showcasing their best tricks and technical prowess.

“We’re bringing together the very best of African freestyle talent, judged by an exceptional panel that represents the spirit of the game — skill, innovation, and passion,” said Valentine Ozigbo, Chairman of Feet ’N’ Tricks.

“This championship is more than competition; it’s a celebration of African creativity and youth excellence.”

Following a rigorous selection process, 12 exceptional freestylers — 8 men and 4 women — earned their place in the Grand Finale set to take place at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos.

An international panel of judges will preside over the competition, including Ashley Mkhize from South Africa, Soufiane Msalek from Morocco, and Larry Etuduvwu from Nigeria — all respected figures in the global freestyle football scene.

Winners will be determined using a standard WFFA scoring criteria, which assesses creativity, difficulty, execution, and overall performance.

The event will be streamed live on News Central TV between 5 pm and 6 pm, and also broadcast on Africa Magic Urban, SuperSport Blitz, and the official social media channels of Predator Energy, WFFA, and Feet ’N’ Tricks — including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X (Twitter) — enabling fans across Africa and around the world to experience the championship in real time.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top performers in both the men’s and women’s categories, with first-place winners each receiving ₦1 million, second-place finishers taking home ₦500,000, and third-place winners earning ₦200,000.