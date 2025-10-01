Power supply, major milestone for Bayelsa at 29 – Diri

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described the procurement of a 60-megawatt gas turbine by his administration as a landmark achievement worth celebrating as the state marks its 29th anniversary.

Diri, in a statewide broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence and Bayelsa’s 29th statehood anniversary, said the project would not only guarantee steady power supply but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

“The recent arrival of the 60-megawatt gas turbines marks a major milestone and brings us much closer to reliable, round-the-clock power in our state. This development will reduce household expenses, attract investment, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth,” the governor said.

He highlighted other ongoing projects, including the nine-storey State Secretariat complex, which he said was advancing steadily and would provide modern, efficient office space for public servants. Diri also noted that construction of a 25,000-capacity Olympic-standard stadium was underway to foster sports and youth development, adding that the facility would inspire young people and showcase Bayelsa on national and international platforms.

On education, the governor said the state had recorded significant progress in academic performance and infrastructure upgrade.

“Our schools are improving. Recent NECO results have shown strong performances by our students, with Bayelsa among the top five states in Nigeria. To deepen pragmatic education, we have established science, technical and vocational colleges in every local government area. The ones at Ayamasa, Ofoni, Swali, Sampou, and Opume are completed and functional, while others in Brass, Igbeta-Ewoma, and Oporoma are nearing completion,” he stated.

Diri maintained that the narrative about the homogeneous Ijaw state was on the upswing and that Bayelsans had much to be grateful and hopeful for.

“The road has not always been smooth. Some ask why we continue to commemorate this day. The answer is simple: self-determination matters. For nearly three decades, we have made our own decisions, set our own course, and run our own race. That capacity is a cause for celebration and a responsibility we must discharge with wisdom and humility,” the governor added.