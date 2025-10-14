Poverty alleviation: Govs, LG chairmen not complementing Tinubu’s efforts – Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji

Adeyemi Ikuforiji

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has urged the Houses of Assembly and Nigerians to take their governors and council chairmen to account over the huge gap in increased allocations and accomplishments done so far by the President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government.

Ikuforiji made the remark while speaking with newsmen on the State of the Nation, at his Ikeja residence, yesterday, saying “Tinubu is being held responsible for the lapses in governance at the states and local governments.”

He also strongly believes that most of the challenges confronting the country will become a thing of the past if funds allocated to the councils across board are well deployed based on genuine demands and yearning of the people.

Ikuforiji lamented that it was unfortunate that most Nigerians focus more on the federal government for basic needs that could have been provided for by the state or local government that now receives three times more than during the administration of former President, Muhammad Buhari.

According to him, “If the local government areas which is the closest to the people are performing their functions accordingly with various support from the centre, the people will be less bothered about the President.”

Ikuforiji explained that since charity begins from home, “poverty alleviation should start from the grassroot. There is the need for reorientation. Residents must demand accountability from State Governors on how they have utilised the funds received so far.”

He recalled that during his tenure the house could hold the then Governor Tinubu accountable on resources allocated, which most of the State House of Assembly now shy away from such.

Responding to the question why the President cannot also hold the State Governors to account, Ikuforiji said that by the nature of the nation’s politics, the Governors are extra powerful while the 1999 constitution does not allow for undue interference by the President.

The former Speaker declared that “President Tinubu is on economic recovery mission for the country.”

According to him, “Governors and local government chairmen who collect huge money from the Federation Account should complement the efforts of the Federal Government at the lower levels.”

Ikuforiji, commended Tinubu for hitting the ground running, following his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

He said the heroic feats of the President, which prepared him for the current assignment, should not be forgotten.

Ikuforiji recalled that Tinubu turned around the fortune of Lagos State and fought the infrastructure battle with all his strength.

The former Speaker also declared support for the conduct of the general elections on a single day he believes will save the country a lot of resources and time.

Speaking ahead of the conduct of the 2027 general elections, the former Speaker, warned against any form of boycott, saying such will give politicians the room to have their ways.

Ikuforiji, however applauded the ongoing electoral reform proposed by the National Assembly for election to be conducted early in order for all litigations to be concluded before the swearing in.

According to him, “the international financial institutions will not give loans to any country if her financial status is in doubt.”

Ikuforiji said a courageous President Tinubu did away with oil subsidy and Nigeria has been better for it.