Postings: PSC to probe allegations of bribery against AIG Aina

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Thursday that it will investigate allegations of bribery brought against AIG Emmanuel Aina, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Legal Services, by a group of protesters who stormed its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The protesters carrying placards and operating under the umbrella body of Centre for Human Rights and Advocacy in Africa Network (CHRAAN) demanded a probe of the AIG whom they accused of abuse of Office.

He was alleged to have solicited and received bribes from some police officers and private individuals to influence postings and promotions within the Force.

The group also accused him of using his position to intimidate subordinates and interfere in internal investigations.

The civil society organisation said its petition to the PSC contained documented evidence of misconduct.

Spokesman of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The Commission wishes to state that it will look into the complaints and ensure that justice is served to both parties.

“The Commission insists that it will continue to hold the Police accountable for its actions and inactions but enjoins Nigerians to also give the Police the required support and cooperation to give its best.

“He said the Commission has since launched a whistle-blowing Policy and called on Nigerians to feel free to blow the whistle on official corruption in its activities and on the institutions it has oversight control.”