Post-Flooding: AFAN wants FG, States, partners’ support for affected farmers

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Nkechi Okafor, called on federal and state governments, and development partners to support flood affected farmers.

Okafor made the appeal while speaking on the plight of farmers in Abuja and the 36 States amid calls to produce more food to meet the daily demands by over 200 million Nigerians while appraising the 2025 World Food Day commemoration with the theme ‘Hand in Hand for Better Foods and Better Future’.

She also counseled that farm inputs should be distributed to farmers before cropping seasons if not the expected productivity of farmers would be defeated, because farmers work based on the seasons they ought to be on and off the field.

She said: “Most of them (farmers) are not insured, and their farms are not insured. I was in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, where the farmers were crying deeply because the flooding that came destroyed their farms, especially, rice farms and other farms.

“So, it is a very big challenge that farmers are facing this year. Although, climate change is not what we can prevent but we can in any way work in a way that it will reduce the effect on the farmers. The roads should have a drainage.

“Some of this floodings are caused by lack of water ways for seamless flow of the water, and this have over the years devastated farmers’ businesses, which had made farmers vulnerable and discouraged.

“The government and development partners should give farmers immediate assistance when they face this calamity because flooding is a calamity to a farmer. When all their farms are destroyed, they become helpless.

“So there should be a team to ensure the farmers are reached and the impact of the flood is reduced. Although, the government and development partners are always trying when such calamity occurs.”

However, she (Okafor) also said, “Government should try all they can to reduce all those things that are causing flooding to a minimum.”