Poor welfare, brain-drain threatening Nigeria’s health sector — Lagos NMA

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS — THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Lagos State, yesterday, raised fresh concerns over the worsening state of the nation’s health sector, citing poor welfare, persistent brain drain, and weak policy implementation as major threats to quality healthcare delivery.

Speaking ahead of the association’s 2025 Scientific Conference, the NMA chairman, Dr Babajide Saheed, said Nigerian doctors were being stretched beyond human limits while hospitals struggled with inadequate funding, obsolete infrastructure, and shortages of essential drugs and manpower.

He lamented that despite repeated promises from government, the welfare and security of health workers had not improved, forcing many to seek opportunities abroad.

Saheed said: “The welfare of doctors has remained a major concern. Our hospitals are underfunded, our members are overworked, and the migration of doctors continues to cripple healthcare delivery.

“When one doctor attends to over 10,000 patients, quality will suffer. Retaining talent is critical to our health system’s survival.”

Lamenting the need for effective healthcare financing, Saheed urged federal and state authorities to prioritise healthcare financing and policy continuity, stressing that erratic, politically driven decisions had weakened the system.

The NMA boss said: “Health policies should be evidence-based, not politically motivated. Government must engage professionals before rolling out reforms that affect both practitioners and patients.”

Also speaking, the Assistant Secretary of Lagos NMA, Dr Agbaje Ayobami urged the federal and state governments to prioritise health care funding, improve the welfare and training of health care workers.

He said: “It’s only through coherent policy and responding to medical needs that we can truly improve efficiency from policy to patient.”