Policy advocate faults opposition to FCCPC’s new digital lending regulations

By Vera Opia

Public policy advocate Bolakake Aliu has sharply criticized the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) for what he called its “self-serving and anti-consumer posture” toward the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025, recently issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Aliu’s comments came in response to ALTON’s comments to the FCCPC, in which the telecom lobby group denounced the new regulations as “burdensome” and “overlapping.”

⁠“ALTON’s statement is not about regulatory coherence—it’s about protecting market dominance,” Aliu said. “For too long, a few big operators have profited from opaque digital-credit schemes at the expense of consumers. These rules will open the ecosystem, attract new players, and lead to real innovation.”

Aliu cited India’s digital-payments sector as a striking example of how regulatory intervention can expand, rather than restrict, innovation.

⁠“When India’s central bank capped the market share of the two largest payment apps—Google Pay and PhonePe—to 30 percent, critics made the same arguments we hear from ALTON today,” he said. “But what happened next was extraordinary. Dozens of new fintechs emerged, competition increased, and consumers gained more choices and better security. Far from stifling growth, the regulation democratized it.”

Aliu argued that Nigeria’s lending-regulation framework could have a similar impact, encouraging banks, startups, and even cooperatives to develop alternative digital-credit channels built on transparency and consumer trust.

⁠“Competition is not the enemy of telecom operators—it’s the engine of progress,” he added. “These rules will compel everyone to innovate responsibly and to share credit data in ways that benefit the entire financial ecosystem.”