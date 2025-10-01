Police to enforce tinted glass permit regulations in Kaduna Thursday

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives will begin the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permit regulations on Thursday.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, made the announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said. “The command wishes to notify the public, particularly motorists, of the commencement of the enforcement of Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Regulations, in line with extant laws and directives.

“This enforcement exercise will take effect from Thursday.”

According to him, all vehicle owners and drivers whose vehicles are fitted with either factory-fitted or non-factory-fitted tinted glasses are advised to ensure compliance by registering and obtaining the requisite permit to avoid inconvenience with law enforcement officers.

He said the registration process included an online registration, urging the public to visit https://possap.gov.ng.

He said for the physical verification, they should proceed to the Kaduna command headquarters with the following documents: vehicle particulars, proof of ownership and tinted glass specifications.

He urged the public to cooperate fully with the directive as the exercise was aimed at enhancing public safety and security across the state.

” Non-compliance will attract necessary sanctions as provided by law,”Hassan warned.

The spokesperson said Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, has assured all law-abiding citizens of the command’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment while soliciting continuous support and cooperation from all the stakeholders.

