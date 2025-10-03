Police smash kidnap gangs, arrest 10 suspects in Jos, Bassa

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Police Command has recorded major breakthroughs in its crackdown on kidnapping, arresting 10 suspects, rescuing victims, and recovering weapons in a series of coordinated operations across the state.

Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Jos on Thursday. He said the arrests highlight the Command’s renewed determination to dismantle criminal syndicates that have been terrorizing communities in Plateau and neighboring states.

According to him, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit apprehended a 20-year-old suspect, Auwal Mohammed, in Mazah community, Jos North Local Government Area. Items recovered from him included food supplies and a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims. Mohammed, he said, confessed to being part of a syndicate that operates between Plateau and Bauchi States.

The CP added that on September 16, three suspects — Sunusi Abdullahi, 22, Suleiman Saidu, 30, and Abbas Yusuf, 26 — were arrested in Mista-Ali, Bassa Local Government Area. “The suspects admitted to belonging to a gang that had been terrorizing residents between Mista-Ali and Tsaya village,” Adesina stated.

In another major breakthrough, the Police rescued a kidnap victim, Ebuka, who was abducted on September 17. Acting on swift intelligence, operatives intercepted a Sienna vehicle at Old Airport Roundabout in Jos. The victim was found inside the vehicle, while four suspects — Joshua Nathaniel, 25, Zairuma Sani, 23, Abas Sani, 24, and Nanfa Goni, 23 — were arrested. A locally made pistol was also recovered during the operation.

Working in synergy with Bauchi State Police Command, two more suspects, Inusa Yahaya, 25, and Abdulrahman Suleiman, 19, were arrested. They were found in possession of a locally fabricated revolver rifle and confessed to being members of a kidnapping gang operating around Toro in Bauchi and Lere in Kaduna State.

CP Adesina assured that all the suspects will be prosecuted, stressing that the Command is determined to restore peace and security across Plateau. He also urged residents to remain vigilant and share useful intelligence with security agencies.