Police seek compliance with tinted glass regulation in Anambra

The Police command in Anambra has urged residents to comply with the ongoing enforcement of tinted glass regulations for vehicle owners across the country.

Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made the appeal in a statement on Saturday, stressing that the exercise is for public safety, not punishment.

Ikenga said criminals often use vehicles with unauthorised tinted glasses to evade checkpoints, conceal identity, and commit offences such as robbery, kidnapping, and assault.

He added that enforcing the regulation would help curb crime, improve security visibility, and safeguard law-abiding citizens across the state.

Ikenga quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, as appealing for public cooperation with officers during the enforcement exercise.

Orutugu said the measure was a strategic move to strengthen security and ensure Anambra remains safe for all residents and visitors.

He advised motorists to register their tinted vehicles through the official portal: https://possap.gov.ng, describing it as safe, easy, and self-guided.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta, on Oct. 3 issued an interim order suspending the enforcement of tinted glass permits pending a substantive hearing.

The case, filed by human rights lawyer John Akpokpo-Martins, is marked FHC/WR/103/2025.

However, Force spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said on Saturday that the police had not yet received the court order halting the enforcement nationwide.

Vanguard News