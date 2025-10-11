Police rescue nine kidnapped victims in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued nine kidnapped victims, including women and children, who were abducted months ago from Kushe Makaranta in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were freed following sustained joint operations by the police, military, and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), according to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan.

Hassan explained that in May 2025, about 14 armed men invaded Kushe Makaranta and abducted several residents, whisking them away to a forest hideout around Rijana community. He said relentless pressure from security forces forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and fled.

“On the 7th of October, 2025, at about 1900 hours, operatives successfully rescued the kidnapped victims,” the statement said.

Those rescued include Helen Abraham (25), Rosemary Elisha (25), Jummai Istifanus (23), Hauwa’u Sule (13), Mary Sunday (12), Kelvin Abraham (3), Devine Elisha (1), Jeremiah Istifanus (1), Christabeth Abraham (9 months), and Hauwa Sulaiman (13) , all residents of Kushe Makaranta, Kagarko LGA. The victims were taken to the Police Clinic for medical attention and, after two days of observation and treatment, were reunited with their families.

Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, commended the operatives for their dedication and professionalism. He assured residents that the Command remains unwavering in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens and to rid Kaduna State of banditry and other criminal activities.