Police reportedly storm Osun, arrest Amotekun operatives over Akinlalu killings

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Police operatives from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, have reportedly raided the Amotekun operational base in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

This was on the heels of the shootings by Amotekun operatives in Akinlalu, Ife-North Local Government Area of the state, which resulted in the killings of four persons, including two siblings.

It was reported that police operatives simultaneously stormed the Amotekun command in Ife and the operational base located in the Oke-Fia area of the State capital, where some operatives were arrested.

The State Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Gotan, had disclosed that the police are investigating the circumstances that led to the killings in Akinlalu and would ensure that anyone found wanting is brought to justice.

When contacted, Osun Amotekun spokesperson Yusuf Idowu confirmed the incident, stating that police operatives from the force headquarters had stormed the operational base in Osogbo and the command in Ile-Ife.

“Twenty operatives were arrested at the operational base at Oke-Fia, while four operatives were arrested at Ile-Ife. I think the arrest was in connection with the incident at Akinlalu.

“As at the time of filing this report, police operatives are still at the operational base”, he added.

However, Osun Police spokesperson DSP Abiodun Ojelabi stated that the police have invited Amotekun Corps Commander Adekunle Omoyele to brief them on the incident, but he has refused to appear.

“Investigation carried out by the Police revealed that the attackers are members of Amotekun Corps, and individuals were mentioned to have masterminded the attack, whom victims and witnesses of the attack said they can identify if seen. Meanwhile, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case; efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects at large.

“The Commander of Amotekun Corps has been invited to clarify his role in the entire episode of the attack. Meanwhile, he has refused to honour the invitation and equally efforts made to reach him on phone proved abortive as his phone has been switched off, only for him to come on social media on 6th October, 2025 and put up a claim of being attacked by unknown armed men wearing mask which preliminary enquiry reveals to be a figment of his own imagination aimed at concealing the truth and derailing the course of justice to the victims.

“Osun State remain very peaceful as Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun Ph.D, NPM has ordered the elite investigative body of the Force, the IRT-FID to take over the case”, he said.

