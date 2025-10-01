Police Recruitment: PSC approves whistleblowing policy on malpractices

….Nigerians Can Report Solicitation or Acceptance of Bribes for Recruitment Slots

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced a whistleblowing policy aimed at curbing malpractice in the recruitment processes of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commission stated that Nigerians are encouraged to report incidents such as the solicitation or acceptance of bribes—whether cash, gifts, or favours—in exchange for recruitment slots or preferential treatment. Other reportable offenses include manipulation of test results (written, physical, or medical), falsification of credentials (such as age, certificates, or state of origin) with the knowledge of officials, sexual harassment, or extortion of candidates.

PSC spokesman Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed the development on Wednesday, said, “The Commission is committed to ensuring that recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force is transparent, merit-based, and fair. This policy establishes a secure channel for members of the public to report any corruption, fraud, or malpractice observed during the recruitment process.”

He added that the goal is “to uphold the principles of good governance and strengthen national security by ensuring only the most qualified and upright candidates are enlisted.”

Ani further highlighted that the policy aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Priority Area 2 (National Security) emphasizes that “a credible, professional, and trustworthy Police Force is the cornerstone of national security, and reporting malpractices is a patriotic duty contributing to a safer Nigeria.” Priority Area 8 (Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption) underscores “a commitment to the rule of law and a zero-tolerance stance on corruption.”

The PSC noted that the policy empowers every citizen to act as a watchdog, ensuring that the recruitment process is free from bribery, fraud, and unethical influence. Citizens are also encouraged to report ghost candidates, impersonation during exams or screenings, and any other undue influence or unethical conduct by recruitment officials or middlemen.

Individuals wishing to report incidents are advised to provide as much detail as possible. Reports can be made anonymously, though providing contact information may facilitate further investigation.

The PSC has provided the following dedicated lines for complaints: 08065265651, 08059544355, 09159329404, and 08035866677. Reports can also be sent via email to [email protected], or through the PSC’s online platforms: www.psc.gov.ng, X: @PSCNigeria, and Facebook: @PSCNigeria.

The Commission assured that all reports will be treated with utmost confidentiality, and whistleblowers will be protected from victimization, intimidation, or retaliation, in line with Nigerian laws. Every credible report will be promptly, independently, and thoroughly investigated, with decisive disciplinary and legal action taken against anyone found culpable.

“The Commission enjoins Nigerians to help build a better, more professional Nigeria Police Force, insisting that your courage can make the difference,” Ani concluded.