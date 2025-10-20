Police probe alleged suicide over forced marriage in Borno

The police in Borno have begun investigation into reports insinuating that a young lady allegedly committed suicide after being subjected to forced marriage.

The girl allegedly ended her life after being forced to marry her father’s friend in Gubio, Gubio Local Government Area of the state of his friends.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said this in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, as directing for a discreet investigation to verify the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Daso assured that the command would establish the facts and urged members of the public with credible and verifiable information to assist the police in their investigation.

“The public is further advised to exercise caution and restraint in sharing unverified information, especially on sensitive matters that may cause panic, emotional distress, or misrepresentation of facts,” he said.

While reiterating commitment to protect the rights, safety and dignity of all citizens in ensuring justice and truth prevail, Daso warned that spreading false or misleading information is punishable under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015. (NAN)