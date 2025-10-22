Police nab two suspected cultists, recover locally made pistol, ammunition

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists and recovered a locally made pistol along with fourteen rounds of live ammunition at Amanekwula Village in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Command’s Crack Squad.

“On 21/10/2025, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command attached to the Crack Squad carried out a successful operation at Amanekwula Village in Ezza South LGA following reports of sporadic gunshots by suspected hoodlums,” Ukandu said.

He explained that on sighting the police team, the suspects attempted to flee into a nearby bush but were pursued and apprehended.

“The suspects, identified as Chigbo Eze (male) and Igbele Osinachi (male), were arrested. Recovered from them were one locally made pistol and fourteen (14) rounds of 9mm live ammunition,” he added.

Ukandu stated that the suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue to uncover other members of the criminal gang.

“They will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the state and urged residents to support the police with timely and credible information to ensure a safer Ebonyi State.