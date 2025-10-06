Police nab man for beheading 69-yr-old woman in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 46-year-old man, Obadigbo Emmanuel Anumudu, identified as the prime suspect in the gruesome murder and beheading of Mrs. Obianuju Akubi, a 69-year-old woman, at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area in July 2024.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement that operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Aguleri in Anambra East and apprehended the suspect, who had been on the run for over a year. According to Ikenga, upon interrogation, Anumudu confessed to the crime and gave useful information that led to the identification of other members of the gang involved in the murder and beheading of the elderly woman. “The suspect had been on the run since July 22, 2024, after he gruesomely murdered and beheaded the late Mrs. Obianuju Akubi, aged 69, in Umueri,” the PPRO said.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and further mentioned members of his gang who participated in the act. He also disclosed the whereabouts of the victim’s head, which was taken away after the heinous crime,” Ikenga added.

The police spokesman assured that intensive efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining gang members and bring them to justice, adding that further updates on the case would be made public in due course.