Police kill 3 Lakurawa bandits in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command on Friday said a combined team of police officers and vigilantes killed three suspected Lakurawa bandits during an operation in Gorun Yamma village, Dandi Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the development, explaining that the Divisional Police Officer in Kamba, Muhammed Bello, acted on intelligence and mobilized security operatives who engaged the bandits in a gun duel that lasted several hours.

According to Abubakar, the confrontation led to the killing of three suspects, while an unregistered vehicle was recovered at the scene. He added that several other bandits fled into the forest with gunshot wounds, abandoning some of their weapons.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, commended the bravery of the operatives and urged them to sustain the pressure on criminal elements in the state.

He further called on security agencies to maintain close collaboration and commended the DPO for his swift response, assuring residents of the command’s commitment to making Kebbi State unsafe for bandit activities.