Police foil kidnapping attempt at Kubwa Forest after shootout

..Recover AK-47 Rifle and Ammunition

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has foiled a planned kidnapping and armed attack in Abuja, recovering an AK-47 rifle and ammunition during a coordinated operation at Byazhin Forest, Kubwa.

Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said in a statement on Tuesday that the operation was part of sustained efforts to ensure the safety and security of residents in the FCT.

According to her, the operation followed credible intelligence received from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), Force Headquarters, which indicated an imminent attack within the territory.

“The intelligence revealed that a notorious bandit leader, identified as Idrisa, also known as ‘Mai Duna,’ had concluded plans to launch simultaneous attacks on selected village settlements around the Byazhin Forest area of the FCT,” Adeh stated.

Acting on the information, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command deployed tactical teams around 9 p.m. on October 10, 2025, and mounted a strategic ambush along the identified routes of the suspected assailants.

“At about 1:00 a.m. on October 11, 2025, the police operatives sighted a large group of heavily armed men advancing toward the area in two groups,” she said.

“The team engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle that lasted about twenty minutes. Despite strong resistance, the operatives overpowered the assailants, forcing them to retreat into the nearby forest with gunshot wounds.”

Following the encounter, reinforcement was deployed from nearby police and military formations, while additional police units secured the area and blocked potential escape routes.

A search of the scene led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with a defaced serial number, one magazine, and thirty rounds of live 7.6mm ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, commended the operatives for their gallantry and professionalism, noting that their swift action prevented a major security breach.

He directed all medical facilities within the FCT and adjoining states to be on alert and to report any person found with gunshot wounds to the nearest police formation immediately.

The Commissioner also urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely information to the police through the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, and CRU: 08107314192.