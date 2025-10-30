Police fix December 3, 4 to celebrate women in policing

Benjamin Hundeyin

The Nigeria Police Force said it had fixed Dec. 3 and 4 to mark 70 years of women in policing in Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Hundeyin said the event was to mark seven decades of courage, resilience, and dedication to service since the first set of policewomen were enlisted in 1955.

According to him, this milestone underscores the vital role of women in strengthening law enforcement and fostering community trust nationwide.

He said the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, would join serving and retired female officers to mark the historic occasion.

Hundeyin said the I-G had commended the invaluable contributions of Women officers to the operational effectiveness and public image of the force.

“The dedication and compassion of women in policing had continued to be integral to the foundation of policing in Nigeria.

“In the past seven decades, women of the Nigerian Police Force have distinguished themselves in various capacities, from administration and investigations to tactical operations and command leadership.

“They have embodied integrity, empathy, and excellence in service to the nation,” he quoted the I-G as saying.

He said the Nigerian Police had redefined policing with compassion and purpose through the selfless commitment of women in policing.

“Activities marking the anniversary include a national lecture, historical exhibition, interactive panel sessions, and an outreach programme.

“The celebration reinforces the I-G’s commitment to promoting inclusivity, professionalism, and continuous capacity development for women in policing.

“The Nigeria Police Force extends heartfelt appreciation to all female officers, past and present, who have served in its ranks.

“Their courage and professionalism remain a source of pride and inspiration to the institution and the nation,” he said.

Vanguard News