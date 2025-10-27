Police dismiss fear of unrest, assure safety on 3rd Mainland Bridge

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has assured residents and motorists of adequate security following reports of a purported plan by some youths to disrupt movement on the Third Mainland Bridge.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 27, 2025, by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the police said it was aware of the information circulating about the alleged planned disruption around the Oworonshoki axis of the bridge and had taken proactive measures to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“The Command wishes to assure the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order across the state,” Adebisi stated.

According to the statement, officers have been fully deployed to ensure the safety of all road users and to prevent any form of obstruction or breach of the peace. The police further urged residents to go about their normal activities without fear, while also cooperating with security personnel as they perform their duties.

“The Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property, and to ensuring the free flow of traffic across Lagos State,” the statement added.

The reassurance comes amid growing public concern over recent online messages warning of possible unrest or traffic disruptions on the Third Mainland Bridge—one of the busiest routes connecting the Lagos Mainland to the Island.

The Command, however, reiterated its readiness to swiftly respond to any threat capable of disturbing the state’s peace and stability.

Vanguard News